Simone Campedelli gave a big glimpse of what might have been when the FIA European Rally Championship visited northern Portugal last weekend.

Forced to retire on Saturday with a mechanical issue, the Italian bounced back on Sunday by posting a succession of top-five stage times for Team MRF Tyres to finish fourth in the leg two classification.



“Today we are happy as were able to get into the top three stage times on a couple occasions, which is good for our first time in Fafe,” the Italian said at the finish of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras on Sunday. “The final result wasn’t what we wanted as we had the pace to reach a podium if not for yesterday’s issue.”



Campedelli, who was making his third ERC appearance for Team MRF Tyres, added: “The car and the MRF Tyres were great and gave me a lot of confidence to push. I know where I can develop and where we can find more speed in the coming events. If I want to reach [Dani] Sordo’s level I have to improve a lot as a driver but where I am right now is good and I am looking forward to the upcoming events to see where I can gain more speed.”

