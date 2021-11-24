Simone Campedelli demonstrated plenty of pace as he finished fourth overall on his Rally Islas Canarias debut last weekend.

Driving for Team MRF Tyres, Campedelli was competing in his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo on asphalt for the second time but impressed throughout, overcoming the challenge of Canary Islands champion Enrique Cruze to finish 14.4s behind third placed Miko Marczyk.



“The top four – a step higher than Hungary,” said Campedelli, who was co-driven by Tania Canton. “It was a proper Tarmac rally. It was a positive rally for MRF Tyres. We are proud to have been consistent during the rally. We pushed a lot and set many times inside the top five.



“We are so proud of MRF Tyres with the level of development they have achieved in just a short time. We could not expect this positive environment and effort from everyone.



“We have more experience and we know where our limits are and what is positive. In the last couple of months, we have brought everything to MRF Tyres for positive results but we must aim for higher next year!”

