Ken Torn starts this week's Rally Liepāja on course for a treble triumph in the FIA European Rally Championship’s blast in the Baltics.

After winning ERC3 Junior on the Latvian event in 2019 and 2020, Torn is primed for success in the revamped ERC Junior category for new-generation FIA Rally3 cars on Pirelli tyres.



And should Torn prevail alongside co-driver and fellow Estonian Kauri Pannas, then he will become a three-time ERC Junior category winner on Rally Liepāja.



“We are going back to Rally Liepāja, which I have had some success on before,” said the 2020 ERC3/ERC3 Junior champion. “In Liepāja there are nice and fast roads, which me and Kauri really like. Luckily the break between Rally Poland and Liepāja wasn’t that long, which helps when getting back in the car. I hope all goes really well and we can enjoy every kilometre of this rally.”



After finishing second in ERC Junior to Jon Armstrong on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland earlier this month, Torn faces opposition from ERC Junior newcomer Oliver Solberg in his bid to win the overall prize of an FIA Junior World Rally Championship season in 2022.

