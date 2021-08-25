Renault-powered Jean-Baptiste Franceschi returns to Barum Czech Rally Zlín this week a winner and with confidence running high.

Following his dramatic FIA ERC3 Junior victory on last month’s Rally di Roma Capitale, Franceschi is a contender for more success in the Pirelli-supported category as one of the few ERC3 Junior drivers with previous Zlín experience.



“|’m very, very happy to be back in Barum Rally because I did it in 2019, it was an amazing experience because of this special kind of road you only find in Barum Rally,” said the Toksport WRT ace. “I remember these crazy stages, I enjoyed a lot and the result was good so I feel quite confident to start this rally.”



Franceschi, who competes in a Renault Clio Rally4, continued: “I can’t wait to start this rally with the Clio and Toksport and thanks to Renault Sport to give me this opportunity again. It will be a good fight for the championship. There are three or four drivers in the fight and I will give the maximum to get as much as I can for the next event. I am confident to be honest but we will have to see for the weather because if it’s raining it’s not the same rally.”

