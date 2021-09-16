Victor Cartier has told ERC Radio’s Julian Porter that he’s “optimistic” that he will be able to make his Azores Rallye debut as planned despite crashing in Free Practice for the FIA European Rally Championship counter.

The French youngster inflicted damage to the front of his self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit on the Lagoa stage earlier this afternoon and will miss out on a run through the Qualifying Stage as a result.



“We were too fast in a corner in the middle of the stage, it was tighter at the end of the corner and we hit [something],” Cartier said. “It’s difficult [but] we will repair the car and it can be fixed, I’m optimistic.”



Polish prospect Adrian Chwietczuk also crashed in practice but with his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo blocking the road, running was briefly halted, leading to a delay to the start of the Qualifying Stage, which is now due to get underway at 15h30 local time with live coverage on ERC Radio.



Meanwhile, home hero Ricardo Moura stopped with a mechanical issue.

