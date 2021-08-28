Local hero Erik Cais is just 2.7s off the lead of his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship.
Cais was fastest on the legendary Pindula stage in his Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2 to close to within 2.5s of second-placed Andreas Mikkelsen, who is in turn 0.2s behind leader Jan Kopecký after he went quickest on SS4, Komárov.
The repeat of Březová is due to get underway at 15h28 local time. The 12.73-kilometre run forms stage six of the 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín.
Useful resources:
ClickHEREfor the itinerary
ClickHEREfor live timing
ClickHEREfor how to watch live online
ClickHEREfor how to listen on ERC Radio
ERC top two covered by 0.8s with Saturday’s deciding loop remaining
