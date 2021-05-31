Renault’s all-new Clio Rally4 will make its FIA European Rally Championship with podium pedigree following Jean-Sébastien Vigion’s top-three finish in the Rally4 category on last Saturday’s Rallye Le Touquet – Pas-de-Calais.

Just three weeks after its first competitive appearance on the Targa Florio in Sicily, Vigion took his Clio Rally4 to fastest times in class on seven of the 11 special stages that made up the French Tarmac round.



Inaugural ERC Junior champion Stéphane Lefebvre took the class win in the new-for-2021 Opel Corsa Rally4. He finished 15.2s ahead of Vigion, who lost time with a small mistake on SS3.



“The outcome of this rally is incredibly positive,” said Vigion. “We came here to test ourselves against adversity, and we were very successful, winning seven of the 11 stages in our category. Clio Rally4 had a genuine shot to win but a minor misunderstanding in the cockpit was costly against someone like Stéphane Lefebvre.”

