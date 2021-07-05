Alexey Lukyanuk has likened the competition in the FIA European Rally Championship to the top-level FIA World Rally Championship following his fast-paced battle for victory on Rally Liepāja last weekend.

The double ERC champion settled for third place behind winner Nikolay Gryazin and second-placed Craig Breen in Latvia but relished the “pure pleasure” of driving through the high-speed stages around Liepāja and Talsi.



“I’m feeling fantastic, it was a very fast and exciting event and we did a lot of fast kilometres,” the Russian rocket said at the finish in Liepāja on Saturday evening. “The competition was so tight, it’s like a mini World Rally Championship now with all these drivers who can compete at the top level. We are happy to be among them and show the potential and speed of the Citroën [C3 Rally2]. Thanks to Pirelli for the support, it plays a massive role in our career.”



Lukyanuk, who has yet to add Rally Liepāja to his roster of ERC rally wins, continued: “I’m excited to be in this journey and this adventure in the ERC again, it’s still exciting and still brings a lot of emotions for myself and I enjoyed it a lot. In the end it doesn’t matter [that I did not win], I’m not trying to set some marks, I just enjoy it and it was a pure pleasure to drive here. In the end I will only take out positive emotions and memories, so nothing to regret, it’s good and feels very nice.”



The Saintéloc Junior Team driver’s podium in Latvia follows on from his victory on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland last month and gives him a nine-point championship advantage over Toksport WRT Škoda driver Andreas Mikkelsen.

ERC ERC Rally Liepaja: who won what? 7 HOURS AGO

ERC ERC Q&A: Nikolay Gryazin 19 HOURS AGO