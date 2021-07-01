With his confidence levels registering “huge”, Sami Pajari wants to fly even higher on round two of the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship in Latvia this week.

The fast Finn bagged an ERC3/ERC3 Junior double on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland last month and is keen on more silverware in the Ford Fiesta Rally4 he shares with co-driver Enni Mälkönen when he makes his Rally Liepāja debut.



“I am hoping to build on what happened in Poland and gain more experience on high-speed gravel roads,” said the Porvoon Autopalvelu-entered star. “Poland was a good weekend for me. To win my first event outside of Finland was a big relief and especially as it was my first event in the ERC. This gives me huge confidence moving on to my next events. I expect the roads will be really fast in Latvia as they were also in Poland. As before the competition will be tough in Latvia, but we try to continue where we finished off.”

