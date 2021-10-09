Bruno Magalhães was a fan of the contrasting conditions on round six of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.
Making his debut in Hyundai’s all-new i20 Rally2 N, Magalhães was intent on gathering as much data and knowledge as possible. With the weather changing from fog and rain on Saturday to mainly dry and brighter conditions on Sunday, Magalhães felt he managed to do just that.
At the finish of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras last Sunday, the Team Hyundai Portugal star, who finished fourth on his ERC return, said: “It was a very good weekend for us because we finished with our new car and we get a lot of new information because the weather was always changing. Of course, it was difficult, but it was good for the information and now we have many ideas of how we can be more competitive.”
