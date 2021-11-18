Simone Campedelli has likened Rally Islas Canarias to like being “on another planet” ahead of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship finale getting underway.

Campedelli is tackling the asphalt event for the first time and will take part in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo equipped with MRF tyres and run under the Team MRF Tyres banner.



“We are in a really beautiful place here in Canarias and it should be a really great rally on hard Tarmac,” the Italian said following testing. “We have a good set-up for our Škoda and we are really looking at setting up our car and maximising the MRF Tyres.



“We know that there is a really strong field here for the Rally Islas Canarias. It is different to last time in Hungary with fast, narrow, cold and slippery roads. Here, it is more like Italy with twisty roads. I have been studying the rally a lot before the rally and in the test, it confirmed that we are like on another planet.



“It has been a successful season with MRF Tyres for us. We are coming from a very successful weekend for MRF Tyres in the Italian Gravel championship. I am grateful to MRF Tyres and I am looking forward to attacking these stages.”

