Dariusz Poloński will aim to celebrate winning the Abarth Rally Cup in style by extending his unbeaten run on this week’s Rally Islas Canarias – while also pushing for a strong haul of ERC2 points.

With fellow Pole Łukasz Sitek co-driving, Poloński has been on stunning form in the FIA European Rally Championship’s one-make category for the Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally, taking victory on all five rounds run so far.



However, he’s just one point ahead of Joan Vinyes in the battle for third position in the final ERC2 standings and admits he won’t be able to hold back on the all-asphalt season finale.



“We are in a very good position in the Abarth Rally Cup and now we are just having fun and driving,” said Poloński. “But the goal is to push as hard as possible to be on the top to gain some points in the ERC2 category.”

