Fans following Rally Islas Canarias, the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, can look forward to a feast of action as it happens.
There will be live coverage, including from the ERC’s camera in the sky, plus expert commentary and analysis from Chris Rawes and Neil Cole, who is standing in for Julian Porter, onFacebookandYouTubeof the following:
Start order selection:17h15 CET, Thursday November 18 onFacebook,YouTube
Pre-event press conference:17h45 CET, Thursday November 18 onFacebook,YouTube. In attendance: Group 1: Enrique Cruz, Efrén Llarena, Miko Marczyk, Nil Solans Group 2: Pep Bassas, Jean-Baptiste Franceschi, Javier Pardo, Paulo Soria
SS1:Valsequillo 1 (11.91kms) from 10h22 CET, Friday November 19 onFacebook,YouTube
SS8:Santa Lucía 2 (13.07kms) from 16h47 CET, Friday November 19 onFacebook,YouTube
SS12:Valleseco 1 (14.56kms) from 10h33 CET, Saturday November 20 onFacebook,YouTube
SS17:Telde Ciudad Deportiva (11.07kms) from 15h39 CET, November 20 onFacebook,YouTube
Leg one highlights:Eurosport, 22h00 CET, Friday November 19 (check local listings for details)
Leg two highlights:Eurosport, 22h00 CET, Saturday November 20 (check local listings for details)
ERCAll Access:Eurosport, 23h00 CET, Tuesday November 23 (check local listings for details)
Videos, news update and live timing:Available atFIAERC.com
ERC Radio:Live from the end of stages. Available atFIAERC.comor download the official ERC App
Social media:Follow the ERC onFacebook,Instagram,Twitter
Start order selection:17h15 CET, Thursday November 18 onFacebook,YouTube
Pre-event press conference:17h45 CET, Thursday November 18 onFacebook,YouTube. In attendance: Group 1: Enrique Cruz, Efrén Llarena, Miko Marczyk, Nil Solans Group 2: Pep Bassas, Jean-Baptiste Franceschi, Javier Pardo, Paulo Soria
SS1:Valsequillo 1 (11.91kms) from 10h22 CET, Friday November 19 onFacebook,YouTube
SS8:Santa Lucía 2 (13.07kms) from 16h47 CET, Friday November 19 onFacebook,YouTube
SS12:Valleseco 1 (14.56kms) from 10h33 CET, Saturday November 20 onFacebook,YouTube
SS17:Telde Ciudad Deportiva (11.07kms) from 15h39 CET, November 20 onFacebook,YouTube
Leg one highlights:Eurosport, 22h00 CET, Friday November 19 (check local listings for details)
Leg two highlights:Eurosport, 22h00 CET, Saturday November 20 (check local listings for details)
ERCAll Access:Eurosport, 23h00 CET, Tuesday November 23 (check local listings for details)
Videos, news update and live timing:Available atFIAERC.com
ERC Radio:Live from the end of stages. Available atFIAERC.comor download the official ERC App
Social media:Follow the ERC onFacebook,Instagram,Twitter
Ad
ERC
Countdown to Canarias: Pajari heads Franceschi in battle for ERC3 Junior gold
The post Countdown to Canarias: How to follow the ERC action live appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Countdown to Canarias: Who can win what and how in ERC?
ERC
Young star Marczyk to use ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory top prize on Rally Islas Canarias
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad