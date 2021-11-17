Fans following Rally Islas Canarias, the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, can look forward to a feast of action as it happens.





Start order selection:17h15 CET, Thursday November 18 onYouTube



Pre-event press conference:17h45 CET, Thursday November 18 on



SS1:Valsequillo 1 (11.91kms) from 10h22 CET, Friday November 19 onYouTube



SS8:Santa Lucía 2 (13.07kms) from 16h47 CET, Friday November 19 onYouTube



SS12:Valleseco 1 (14.56kms) from 10h33 CET, Saturday November 20 onYouTube



SS17:Telde Ciudad Deportiva (11.07kms) from 15h39 CET, November 20 onYouTube



Leg one highlights:Eurosport, 22h00 CET, Friday November 19 (check local listings for details)



Leg two highlights:Eurosport, 22h00 CET, Saturday November 20 (check local listings for details)



ERCAll Access:Eurosport, 23h00 CET, Tuesday November 23 (check local listings for details)



Videos, news update and live timing:Available at



ERC Radio:Live from the end of stages. Available at



