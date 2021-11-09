Miko Marczyk will carry the coveted number one on his ORLEN Team Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo when the 45th Rally Islas Canarias hosts the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship next week.

Marczyk and co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk are the best-placed ERC crew contesting the all-asphalt event from November 18-20 and are therefore seeded first ahead of Efrén Llarena and Sara Fernández and Alexey Lukyanuk and Alexey Arnautov, who are back on ERC duty on an event they have won three times previously.



ERC2 title favourite Javier Pardo is one of seven drivers chasing success in the production-based category, while the ERC3 entry includes title rivals Jean-Baptiste Franceschi and Pep Bassas, plus Sami Pajari, who is battling Franceschi for the ERC3 Junior crown.



In total 37 crews are eligible for ERC points with a total of 51 crews contesting the main international event. ClickHEREfor the full entry list.

