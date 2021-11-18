Miko Marczyk stepped up his bid to finish runner-up in the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship with the fastest time on the Qualifying Stage for Rally Islas Canarias, the deciding round of the season.





“It was a good run from our side,” said the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory prize winner, who earns the right to select his starting position for Friday’s opening leg first as a result of his top Qualifying Stage effort.



Surhayén Pernia impressed in third place in a Hyundai i20 R5 with Rallye Team Spain’s Efrén Llarena fourth quickest. Llarena is battling Marczyk for the runner-up spot in the final ERC standings and was 0.40s faster than Spanish championship contender Jan Solans, who placed fifth.



Simone Campedelli was sixth quickest for Team MRF Tyres followed by CHL Sport Auto’s Yoann Bonato, Nil Solans (Team MRF Tyres) and Iván Ares with Albert von Thurn und Taxis hitting back from his testing crash to go P10. The former GT racer was followed by Canary Islanders Yeray Lemes and Enrique Cruz. Lemes is competing in the all-new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 for the first time, while Cruz is armed with a Ford Fiesta Rally2.



Javier Alonso, the ERC2 champion from 2019 who is making his comeback to the European championship this week, was P15 behind Luis Vilariño and Jarosław Kołtun. He will be the last of the ERC priority drivers to select their starting position for Friday’s opening leg.



Abarth Rally Cup ace Dariusz Poloński was fastest in ERC2, while Anthony Fotia was the quickest of the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior contenders in his Renault Clio Rally4.



The Start Order Selection is live onHEREfor the Qualifying Stage times. Driving an ORLEN Team-entered Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo alongside co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk, Marczyk charged through the 2.94-kilometre Telde stage in a time of 1m21.952s as he outpaced 2020 ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 Rally2) by 0.539s.“It was a good run from our side,” said the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory prize winner, who earns the right to select his starting position for Friday’s opening leg first as a result of his top Qualifying Stage effort.Surhayén Pernia impressed in third place in a Hyundai i20 R5 with Rallye Team Spain’s Efrén Llarena fourth quickest. Llarena is battling Marczyk for the runner-up spot in the final ERC standings and was 0.40s faster than Spanish championship contender Jan Solans, who placed fifth.Simone Campedelli was sixth quickest for Team MRF Tyres followed by CHL Sport Auto’s Yoann Bonato, Nil Solans (Team MRF Tyres) and Iván Ares with Albert von Thurn und Taxis hitting back from his testing crash to go P10. The former GT racer was followed by Canary Islanders Yeray Lemes and Enrique Cruz. Lemes is competing in the all-new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 for the first time, while Cruz is armed with a Ford Fiesta Rally2.Javier Alonso, the ERC2 champion from 2019 who is making his comeback to the European championship this week, was P15 behind Luis Vilariño and Jarosław Kołtun. He will be the last of the ERC priority drivers to select their starting position for Friday’s opening leg.Abarth Rally Cup ace Dariusz Poloński was fastest in ERC2, while Anthony Fotia was the quickest of the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior contenders in his Renault Clio Rally4.The Start Order Selection is live on Facebook and YouTube from 17h15 local time (18h15 CET). Clickfor the Qualifying Stage times.

Ad

ERC Countdown to Canarias: Qualifying Stage live on ERC Radio AN HOUR AGO

ERC Countdown to Canarias: Dolphins, dunes and Estonian lessons help Pajari get set for ERC3 Junior 2 HOURS AGO