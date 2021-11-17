Jean-Baptiste Franceschi and Sami Pajari are preparing to battle for one of the biggest prizes in international rallying when they go for gold in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship on Rally Islas Canarias, which begins with the first of 17 stages on Friday morning.

As well as the coveted FIA title, a prize drive in a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally3 run by M-Sport Poland in next year’s ERC Junior Championship is up for grabs with 13 points separating the talented duo in Pajari’s favour.



Frenchman Franceschi needs to better Pajari’s total by 13 points to stop the Finn from adding the European Junior title to his World Junior crown. However, providing he scores at least 21 points and eight more than Franceschi, Pajari will take the Pirelli-supported title and a full season of ERC Junior action in 2022 at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Rally3 from M-Sport Poland.



Only drivers competing in Ford Fiesta Rally4s are eligible for the full ERC Junior drive in 2022. That means Toksport WRT-run Renault Clio Rally4 driver Franceshi’s prize package will total three events should he take the title.



Nick Loof, Martin László and Alejandro Cachón are in the fight for third place. Norbert Maior’s non-participation on Rally Islas Canarias rules him out of the battle.



Argentine Paulo Soria makes his ERC3 Junior debut in a Renault Clio Rally4 having finished runner-up to Andrea Mabellini in the inaugural Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT for the Clio Rally5.



Having impressed on his ERC3 Junior debut on Rally Hungary, Frenchman Anthony Fotia gets a second chance in a CHL Sport Auto-run Clio Rally4.



Driving an M-Sport Poland-prepared Ford Fiesta Rally3, Ken Torn is the provisional ERC Junior champion for 2021 having taken the ERC3 Junior title in 2020.

