The Qualifying Stage for the 45th Rally Islas Canarias will be live on ERC Radio shortly.

Reporters Neil Cole and Chris Rawes will be live from the stopline of the 2.94 kilometres Telde test from 15h03 local time, providing all the action and reaction as the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season gets underway.



To listen to ERC Radio follow the link at FIAERC.com or download the ERC app.



ClickHEREfor the Qualifying Stage start list.

