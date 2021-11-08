Adrien Fourmaux delivered in style on his Rally Islas Canarias debut, taking his first outright victory in the FIA European Rally Championship on November 28, 2020.

Co-driven by Belgian Renaud Jamoul and using MICHELIN tyres, Frenchman Fourmaux moved in front on the rain-hit final morning in his M-Sport Ford World Rally Team-entered Fiesta R5 MkII and held firm in the closing stages with Yoann Bonato making it an all-French one-two in his MICHELIN-equipped Citroën C3 R5.



Fourmaux, who was making his second start in the ERC, also topped the ERC1 Junior classification as Spaniard Iván Ares, driving a Pirelli-shod Hyundai i20 R5, completed the podium on a day when Alexey Lukyanuk become ERC champion for the second time in three years.



“It’s a great result,” Fourmaux said afterwards. “I’m really happy because it was a really tough weekend for all the drivers but we won and it’s a really good feeling for us.”

