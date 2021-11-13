Javier Pardo heads to Rally Islas Canarias next week with the FIA ERC2 title his for the taking on the back of five consecutive class victories for Suzuki Motor Ibérica.

However, Dmitry Feofanov can stop his fellow Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit driver from taking the crown but needs to score 25 points more than his Spanish rival to do so.



Having secured the Abarth Rally Cup at his third attempt, Dariusz Poloński is gunning for third place in the final ERC2 order but will face strong opposition from Pardo’s team-mate, Joan Vinyes. The Andorran has considerable Rally Islas Canarias experience and pedigree and will provide strong opposition.



Poloński will finish third if he scores two points or less than Vinyes. Vinyes will be third if he scores one point or more than Poloński.



Three-time ERC2 champion Tibor Érdi Jr is aiming to finish his 2021 campaign on a high by switching from his regular Mitsubishi Lancer to a Proracing Engineering-built Škoda Fabia R4 Rally2 Kit. Ukrainian Serhii Potiiko is entered in a second Proracing Fabia R4.



Carlos David García completes the ERC2 entry in an Abarth 124 rally for his first ERC start since Rally Islas Canarias in 2019.

