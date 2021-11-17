This is a visual of the Opel Corsa Rally4 Ekaterina Stratieva will use on Rally Islas Canarias, the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

Stratieva, from Bulgaria, has never previously driven a car built to the latest Rally4 rules, making the 45th running of the island event extra special for the three-time ERC Ladies’ Trophy winner.



“This will be my fourth start on Rally Islas Canarias,” said Stratieva. “It is one of the best Tarmac races with lots of spectators but it’s not easy because it’s very specific. But it’s a very special event because it’s the first time I will drive a Rally4 car, so I don’t know exactly what to expect, although I am very excited by the opportunity.”



The 45th Rally Islas Canarias takes place from November 18-20.

