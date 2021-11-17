Anthony Fotia has been rewarded for his impressive debut performance in the FIA European Rally Championship with an outing on this week’s Rally Islas Canarias, the deciding round of the 2021 season.

Frenchman Fotia finished fifth in ERC3 and ERC3 Junior on last month’s Rally Hungary and will make his debut on Rally Islas Canarias in a CHL Sport Auto-run Renault Clio Rally4 with co-driver Arnaud Dunand by his side.



He wrote on Facebook: “Once again, thanks to the trust of Renault Sport, CHL Sport Auto and my loyal partners, with Arnaud we continue the adventure in the FIA ERC. Another great experience to take the wheel of the Clio Rally4. I can't wait to discover these beautiful roads and find the level again in ERC3 and ERC3 Junior.”

