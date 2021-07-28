Craig Breen and Simone Campedelli did the Italian job for Team MRF Tyres when Rally di Roma Capitale hosted round three of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship last weekend.

They both gathered valuable data for the Indian manufacturer in support of its ongoing but fast-paced tyre development programme.



Irishman Breen, who took his Hyundai i20 R5 to ninth place, said: “It was great to see the crowds lining the roads. The roads were really nice and we managed the warm conditions well.



“It was a very competitive field and [Sunday’s] stages required a lot of planning to make sure we had the car to make it through the second loop. I have to thank the team. They were able to change the powersteering quickly in service after they noticed an issue. It meant we had a trouble-free fun through the afternoon, which was important.



“We had our development objectives this weekend and we were able to complete the rally and bring home valuable data for Team MRF Tyres.”



Campedelli (pictured) was all set to head home Breen in ninth but a damaged tyre on a gravel section on the final stage dropped the dejected Italian to P17 in his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.



“We were able to push a little bit more today after we made some changes to the car last night,” the Italian said. “This was my first Tarmac rally on MRF Tyres and I was happy to be able to learn the characteristics and bring home some valuable data for the team. We made it through and got the data we needed. Thanks to the team at MRF Tyres.”



Photo:Team MRF Tyres

