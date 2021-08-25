With the challenging Tarmac event all-new to Devine, research conducted and advice handed out suggest he will be able to draw on similarities to rallies he’s tackled in Ireland.

“It’s another Tarmac event which is good for us because I feel Tarmac is the surface I have the most experience on and obviously some of my best results on,” Devine said. “Rome was our first Tarmac event in the Fiesta and we were happy with our pace on the final day so we’re looking to continue on from that.



“It’s our first time on this rally obviously but people have been saying the stages are fairly similar to what we have at home with the rough, bumpy Tarmac. That’s encouraging but we won’t be too sure until we get out there. Set-up wise it should be quite similar to home and that’s another positive for us.”



Devine, who scored an FIA European Rally Championship podium on the Tarmac-based Rally Hungary in 2019, continued: “I have a bit of confidence coming from Rome and we’re hoping to have a good event. We have to be realistic because it’s our first time doing this event and the entry list is quite heavy with a lot of quick Czech drivers in the top 20. It will be hard to compete for the first time so we’ll need to get the experience to get up to speed as quick as we can. There’s the possibility of rain so it’s going to be quite tricky.”

