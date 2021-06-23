Callum Devine scored his ORLEN 77th Rally Poland a seven out of 10 after he placed P14 overall on the FIA European Rally Championship season opener.

Making his first ERC appearance in a Ford Fiesta Rally2, the Motorsport Ireland Academy driver overcame gearbox issues to finish in the points-paying positions.



“I would [say it was] seven out of 10,” said Devine. “The rally has been absolutely fantastic, the stages have been brilliant. The conditions have been great, a little bit too warm at times but back where I’m from we don’t complain about the sun too much.”



He continued: “I really enjoyed the stages, they had everything. It was a good start for us with qualifying but the rally just kind of saw us struggle a little bit. It was our first time here so with the notes and the commitment, trying to find a rhythm. At the same time, it’s all part of the learning too, so we can’t beat ourselves up too much. Overall, it wasn’t a bad rally, it was a good start. It’s better than being stuck in a ditch or stopping for your first round of the ERC.”

ERC Half-happy Scandola starts first ERC campaign in the points 7 HOURS AGO

ERC Oliver Solberg keeps it in the family with €100,000 FIA ERC Junior prize-drive present to cousin 17 HOURS AGO