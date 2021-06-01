This is former ERC1 driver Dominik Dinkel on his way to winning AMTK Rally Velenji in Slovenia last weekend.

On his first outing in a Ford Fiesta Rally 2, Brose Motorsport-entered Dinkel and co-driver Pirmin Winklhofer were among the two-top runners on all six special stages.

