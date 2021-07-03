While newcomer Oscar Solberg focused on learning his M-Sport Poland-built Ford Fiesta Rally3 on his return to international rallying after 18 months, reigning ERC3/ERC3 Junior champion Ken Torn charged to a dominant ERC Junior triumph in his Pirelli-equipped Fiesta.

Estonian Torn was fastest in class on all 10 stages on Rally Liepāja and regularly troubled the lower top 20 times to underline his ability and the performance of the FIA’s more financially accessible four-wheel-drive category.

ERC Two from two as Polonski aces ERC Abarth Rally Cup AN HOUR AGO

ERC Feofanov’s former favourite helps him to first ERC2 victory AN HOUR AGO