ERC All Access, the magazine programme of the FIA European Rally Championship, will be broadcast from 10h00 CET on Eurosport today (Wednesday).

As well as reliving the key moments of a hugely dramatic Barum Czech Rally Zlín, ERC All Access goes behind the scenes of the all-electric ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup.

