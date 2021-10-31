Zoltán Bessenyey was on hand to help guide Martin László to more points in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship last weekend.

László finished sixth in the Pirelli-supported category on Rally Hungary, his home round of the young driver series.



Bessenyey, who took back-to-back ERC 2WD titles between 2013 and 2014 but suffered life-changing injuries in a testing crash in 2016, is overseeing László’s first full season in the FIA European Rally Championship.



The Hungarian youngster placed third in ERC3 Junior on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in August but was delayed by a vibration on the opening loop of Rally Hungary and had to settle for sixth place in the final ERC3 Junior Championship classification.

