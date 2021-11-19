A driver who was a finalist for Carlos Sainz’s junior team in the late 1990s is back in action in the FIA European Rally Championship after a 20-year break.

Zósimo Hernández is in contention for ERC3 points on Rally Islas Canarias in a Peugeot 208 Rally4, which he’s never used in competition before. He’s ninth in class after four stages.



“It’s my first time with this car which is from the team of Emma Falcón,” Hernández said. “I am happy with the car and my team and I think I can improve a lot.”



Hernández is from El Hierro, the smallest of the Canary Islands with a population of 7000 people. His last ERC appearance was in 2001.

Ad

ERC Midday round-up: Lukyanuk on top on ERC Rally Islas Canarias after “most exciting” stage 2 HOURS AGO

ERC Rally Islas Canarias live on ERC Radio 7 HOURS AGO