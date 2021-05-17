The 2021 FIA European Rally Championship underwent a handful of changes last week with new dates for 55th Azores Rallye and Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras.

Here’s a reminder of the revised schedule for the upcoming season:



Round 1:77th Rally Poland (Gravel), June 18-20, 2021J, A, C, M



Round 2:Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), July 1-3, 2021J, A, M



Round 3:Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-25, 2021J, A, C, M



Round 4:50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-29, 2021J, A, C, M



Round 5:55th Azores Rallye (Gravel), September 16-18, 2021M



Round 6:Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras (Portugal, gravel), October 1-3, 2021M(pictured)



Round 7:Rally Hungary (Asphalt), October 22-24, 2021J, A, C



Round 8:Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), November 18-20, 2021J, A



J = ERC Junior/ERC3 Junior round; A = Abarth Rally Cup round; C = Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT round; M = ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives available



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport

ERC It’s a Cruz for ERC scorer Enrique YESTERDAY AT 04:05

ERC ASNs encouraged to follow ERC by embracing the FIA Rally Car Pyramid 15/05/2021 AT 04:08