Erik Cais produced a Rallye Monte-Carlo masterpiece, winning the FIA WRC2 Junior category and finishing second in WRC2 Open on his event debut.

The latest in a long line of FIA European Rally Championship step-up superstars, Cais switched to rallying in 2018 after injury called time on his downhill mountain bike racing career.



Despite his lack of experience, the 22-year-old was on sensational form aboard his Yacco ACCR Team-entered Ford Fiesta Rally2.



“The second race in the world championship for me, winning the WRC2 Junior, second place in WRC2 and ninth overall, we couldn't have wished for anything more.”



Petr Těšínský co-drove Cais in their Orsák Rallysport-prepared Fiesta.



Photo:Facebook.com/erikcaisrally

