Efréna Llarena faced the very real prospect of not being able to contest Rally Hungary and continue his outside bid for the FIA European Rally Championship crown.

Llarena, part of the Rallye Team Spain talent-backing initiative, crashed out of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras earlier this month and is competing in Nyíregyháza aboard a replacement Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



“It was difficult to be here, especially in terms of budget,” said Llarena. “Always when you crash you need to pay money. We were absolutely without budget, we get two new sponsors, they tried to help us. We have a little, little, little bit of a possibility to win the championship. It’s almost impossible but for sure we will try it and we need to try it and that’s why we made this effort to be here.”



Llarena and co-driver Sara Fernández are third in the provisional classification after SS1, a mere 0.1s behind leaders Nikolay Gryazin and Konstantin Aleksandrov.

