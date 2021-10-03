The FIA European Rally Championship stars and their cars are preparing to fly high on the iconic Lameirinha stage, which counts as SS12 and SS16 of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras, and will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.
Run as the Fafe stage on the FIA World Rally Championship-counting Vodafone Rally de Portugal in May, Lameirinha is a big part of rallying folklore and comes complete with the famous Pedra Sentada jump that’s tackled after a short asphalt section nearing the end of the 13.99-kilometre run.
LIVE STAGE COVERAGE REFRESHER:
SS12:Lameirinha 1 from 11h05 CET -1, Sunday October 3 onFacebook,YouTube
SS16:Lameirinha 2 from 15h00 CET -1, Sunday October 3 onFacebook,YouTube
