The Azores Rallye has become the latest member of the FIA European Rally Championship community to be accredited under the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme.

It has been awarded Two Star Environmental Accreditation, a status also achieved by Rally di Roma Capitale, while ERC promoter Eurosport Events achieved Three Star Environmental Accreditation last month.



Rui Moniz, Chairman of the Azores Rallye Organising Committee, said: “This is a reason for great pride, which makes even more sense in a region that has in the environment one of its greatest assets, if not the greatest, and its main visiting card. It’s particularly satisfying to announce [this news] on World Environment Day.”



Azores Rallye organisers began the process of achieving FiA Two Star Environmental Accreditation in 2020 with the creation of the environmental management role within the event’s organisational structure. This has been intensified in recent months, through an exhaustive audit process carried out by the FIA.



“We assume a set of commitments, based on an environmental policy that establishes guidelines for the continuous improvement of the environmental performance, taking into account the long term. There are defined environmental goals and targets, but we appeal to all stakeholders, spectators included, to be active parties,” added Moniz, who is also the President of Grupo Desportivo Comercial, the Azores Rallye organiser.



Grupo Desportivo Comercial has also underlined its ambition for the Azores Rallye to be organised in a sustainable way, reducing its environmental impact and increasing the ecological performance, something that it also intends to achieve for other events it organises.



The Azorean archipelago was the first in the world to obtain international certification as a sustainable destination by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council.

