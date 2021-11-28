This is Yeray Lemes in action in the all-new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 on last week’s Rally Islas Canarias.

A regular in the car’s predecessor, the Hyundai i20 R5, Lemes placed 10th overall on the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season decider, his home event.

