Chris Ingram, the 2019 ERC champion, has said his World Rally Championship season “starts now” following his return to Toksport WRT from EKO Acropolis Rally of Gods.

Ingram claimed his FIA European Rally Championship title with Toksport WRT and has agreed a two-event WRC3 deal this year ahead of a seven-round WRC2 programme in 2022 with Ross Whittock co-driving.



“As soon as we went to the other team, [Toksport] wanted us back,” Ingram told Motorsport News. “Even though we’ve got experience from three rallies, I feel like the season starts from now. We’re going to do Acropolis and Spain and prepare really well for next year when we’ll do seven rounds starting with the Monte.”



Leader Toksport WRT driver Andreas Mikkelsen heads both the ERC2 and WRC2 standings in his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo and Ingram was keen on returning to the team that helped to raise his star qualities.



“Toksport was like a dream team, we did so well together and maybe being apart had to happen to make us realise what we had been missing,” Ingram said. “Toksport is like a family and it was sad to ever have to leave. It should not have been the case because we belong together. They’re a private team but they’re really a factory team. As the first non-Turkish or non-Middle Eastern Toksport driver I’ve always had a great relationship with Serkan [Duru, Toksport owner] and the mechanics and that counts for a lot.”

