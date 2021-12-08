Fans can follow the thrills and spills from next season’s FIA European Rally Championship through the highly popular WRC+ platform.
WRC+ has been the go-to location for FIA World Rally Championship fans eager to follow the excitement from the series via a host of innovative ways since it was launched by WRC Promoter in 2018. Now that WRC Promoter has added ERC to its commercial rights portfolio, fans will also be able to enjoy edge-of-the-seat drama from Europe’s leading rally series via WRC+.
Every special stage from every ERC round will be streamed live and on demand for fans to watch on WRC+ whenever, wherever and however they want. As well as action-packed coverage, an experienced presenting team will bring key news stories, interviews and behind-the-scenes features. Breathtaking onboard footage from top drivers, real-time GPS and live maps will complete the on-event package for ERC fans.
Away from rally weekends, fans will be able to enjoy a packedarchive of exclusive videos, season reviews, historic specials and documentaries from both WRC and ERC. The European Rally Championship is included in your WRC+ subscription and users don’t have to purchase an extra package/subscription. Live commentary for the ERC will be available in English.
