Norbert Herczig has spoken following the accident that denied him and co-driver Ramón Ferenc a podium finish on their home round of the FIA European Rally Championship and left them requiring a trip to hospital for checks.

The Škoda Rally Team Hungaria pair were second overall starting Sunday’s deciding leg but crashed in the final kilometre of the 13.50-kilometre Erdőbénye test.



“The accident happened at the end of the stage, the road was humid and the white asphalt was sliding like ice, several drivers slipped there,” said Herczig. “The car slipped under braking, it was as if the ground had been pulled out from under our car. There were no signs of trouble beforehand, Ramón was not even prepared for the accident.



“We hit ourselves, he has broken or chipped six ribs, I have bruises and my waist hurts, but I'm still waiting for the results of the examination.



“Ironically, my son [Patrik] crashed out on the same turn, even though I called him from the ambulance car to pay close attention to that tight bend.



“One thing that is good that our pace was good. I hope that Ramón will recover as soon as possible, thank you for the support of the Hungarian fans."

