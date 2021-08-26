Norwegian Oscar Solberg says his Barum Czech Rally Zlín debut will be like a “dream”.

Solberg, a contender for FIA ERC Junior Championship honours in his Pirelli-equipped, M-Sport Poland-run Ford Fiesta Rally3, has followed the event from afar for a number of years, but has never previously tackled the sealed-surface stages.



“It’s a dream rally for me,” said Solberg, whose cousin Oliver made his ERC Junior drive possible by forgoing his prize for winning last season’s ERC1 Junior title. “I’ve been looking at YouTube for many years about this rally so I’m looking forward to it. I will try to come to the finish with good pace and good push.”



Solberg has prepared for his Zlín debut by competing against his cousin on their online rally simulators.

