Oscar Solberg fought back to finish second in FIA ERC Junior on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, revealing afterwards that he “never stopped trying”.

Solberg retired his Pirelli-equipped, M-Sport Poland-run Ford Fiesta Rally3 when he went off the road on the second stage of the sealed-surface event and damaged both his front and rear left wheels.



“It was an idiot thing [to go off], it was a right [corner] early in the stage,” said Solberg, who is co-driven by Briton Dale Furniss. “I should have taken it easier, but I didn’t think at all. After this I was just driving and learning in case I can come back next year. It was a really hard rally but we never stopped trying.”

