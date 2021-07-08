Czech youngster Erik Cais continues to impress in the FIA European Rally Championship.
On Rally Liepāja last weekend the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member climbed up from P15 overnight to finish eighth overall in his Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2.
“Today was good, on stages I tried to keep the pace,” said the 21-year-old. “Thanks to my team, they prepared the car perfectly. Today there was a good improvement. Now let's go on Tarmac [on Rally di Roma Capitale].”
