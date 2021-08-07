While his P13 finish on Rally di Roma Captiale last month didn’t match his pre-event expectations, Grégoire Munster could at least take away plenty of knowledge and experience from round three of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

Luxembourg driver Munster, a member of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory and one of Europe’s top young talents, explained on Facebook why he could take away plenty of knowledge for upcoming rallies.



“Our car set-up was not optimal to tackle the very demanding Italian stages,” Munster wrote. “In the first day we struggled a lot with understeer and it impacted our confidence. But throughout the weekend we made good improvements with the car and could increase our pace step by step.



“On this event we also discovered the new Michelin tyres on Tarmac. We gathered a lot of information about the different compound for the next races.



“Even though the result is not matching our expectations, we learned a lot about the car, the tyres, our driving, … and this is the positive we will take with us back home.”

