Nil Solans went from stage winner to car fixer extraordinaire on the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship earlier this month.

Having matched Rally Canarias winner Alexey Lukyanuk’s table-topping time on SS14, Solans was 9.4s behind Iván Ares in the battle for sixth place starting SS15.



But hefty contact with a barrier on the next test left his Team MRF Tyres’ Hyundai i20 R5 with extensive damage.



“We touched something outside and broke the rear wheel, after that we hit a barrier,” Solans said.



But rather than give up, rapid repairs by Solans and co-driver Marc Martí ensured they could reach the finish in P12 behind Albert von Thurn und Taxis after a powersteering issue struck on the final stage and caused further delay.



Afterwards, the talented Spaniard said: “We took a stage win and we tried throughout the day. We made a lot of improvements, even if we had some issues at the end of the day. We can be proud of the progress.



“We are happy about the pace that we achieved this weekend. It was the first rally with this car and on MRF Tyres. It took some time to get to grips but we can show that we are on the pace and it was a good weekend. I would like to thank everyone at MRF Tyres and the team for the opportunity.”

