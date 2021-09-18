Benito Guerra will be out front when the 55th Azores Rallye’s deciding leg gets underway this morning.





Click Guerra, who his making his Azores debut and his first appearance in the FIA European Rally Championship, starts first on the road on leg two under the ERC’s reverse-seeding rule.At the end of leg one’s final full stage, the top 10 positions are switched, which means the leader after SS5, Ricardo Moura, starts P10 on leg two with the second-placed driver, Dani Sordo, lining up ninth on the road and so on until all top 10 paces are reversed. Mexican Guerra was P10 after SS5 and therefore starts leg two first with the opening stage, SS7, due to get underway at 09h28 local time.The full start list for leg two is available. The results after superspecial stages are not taken into account.Useful resources:Click HERE for the leg two start orderClick HERE for the itineraryClick HERE for live timingClick HERE for how to watch liveClick HERE for how to listen to ERC Radio

