FIA European Rally Championship leader Andreas Mikkelsen believes he can fight back in Fafe after his bid for a second consecutive ERC victory was hit by a damaged right-rear tyre on SS4.

Mikkelsen was 2.2s behind Dani Sordo (Team MRF Tyres) starting the all-new Boticas stage but has slipped 28.9s behind his Hyundai-driving rival after his delay.



However, he plans to go on a charge on Saturday afternoon’s loop of four stages and hopes the tricky weather conditions remain.



“I had one puncture but I don’t know really why because I didn’t hit anything,” the Toksport WRT driver explained. “It was on the rear right and gradually I felt I got less and less grip on the rear right, it was really weird.



“We were having a really nice fight [with Dani up. to then] so it’s really a shame that this puncture happened but in these conditions 30 seconds is still possible and I’m not giving up. The car has been working really nice so it’s just a puncture on the last stage that really destroyed it for us.”



Mikkelsen, who is co-driven by Elliott Edmondson, had led after SS1 but lost vital seconds to Sordo on the fog-hit SS2.



“There was a bit of fog on stage number two and I lost a bit to Dani there but it’s a stage that’s run every year so he knows the stage very well and did a really good time there. I was struggling a little bit more in the fog but we did our best.



“I hope for tricky conditions [this afternoon] then it’s more easy to catch time if you are a bit brave so let’s see. I still have to keep the championship in mind. But I told Elliott at the finish after we got the puncture it means the afternoon will be mental!”

