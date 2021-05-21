Eurosport Events is delighted to announce that it has been issued with the FIA’s Three Star Environmental Accreditation following a rigorous auditing process in line with the motorsport world governing body’s Environmental Certification Framework.





Through the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and FIA European Rally Championship, promoter Eurosport Events joins the FIA Formula One World Championship and ABB FIA Formula E Championship as one of only three promoters to achieve Three Star Environmental Accreditation so far.



As the sporting events subsidiary of Discovery, the global media group, promoter Eurosport Events has developed a multi-point commitment to being sustainable in its areas of operation: to measure, monitor and reduce its impact, to forge sustainable connections with its supply chain partners and to enhance local communities where it is operational.



To achieve its commitments and to strive for permanent improvement, Eurosport Events established an environmental management system to identify its environmental impact as a promoter and within the global scope of its series. This is being done to reinforce environmental prevention and protection, to validate processes and to establish traceability of its actions and set annual improvements.



Eurosport Events’ environmental actions under its FIA Three Star Environmental Accreditation are in addition to the important path of electric mobility that it’s following through the promotion of PURE ETCR, which has been upgraded to FIA eTouring Car World Cup status from 2022 and the FIA Electric GT Championship, which launches in 2023.



Eurosport Events is also a signatory of the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework. This supports a number of global climate change goals by acknowledging the contribution of the sports sector to climate change and its responsibility to push for climate neutrality for a safer planet. Eurosport Events hopes its commitment will inspire sports fans, communities and governments to raise their climate ambition in a united effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees centigrade.



Achieving Three Star Environmental Accreditation from the FIA

Guided by sustainability certified experts, Eurosport Events measured the carbon footprint of its Paris headquarters and motorsport series on a scope-three basis. The calculation helped to identify Eurosport Events’ significant emissions posts to take reduction measures from 2021 including optimising calendar logistics and stipulating no air freight for its series.



For a better follow up and to avoid remanufacturing, monitoring arrangements have been established for key material purchases by our teams which explore season-after-season opportunities to reduce material consumption or to substitute materials with those that have a reduced environmental impact.



In addition, Eurosport Events is demanding the venues and promoters that it’s in partnership with put environmental improvements and wellbeing in their core strategies through signed agreements. All suppliers are also required to respect Eurosport Events’ environmental standards.



Eurosport Events’ Environmental Policy is available to view online at



Felipe Calderón, President of the FIA Environment and Sustainability Commission, said:“We congratulate Eurosport Events not only for being amongst the first promoters to join the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme but also to committing to climate action by signing the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Programme. This is the type of leadership that is required for our sport to move forward in tackling the environmental challenges our planet is facing. As we reduce our environment impact and lead sustainable innovation, we are confident that we will accelerate the transition towards a sustainable future for all.”



François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, said:“As an organisation we are very proud to reach this level of certification. Going forward, this is a big statement in terms of our environmental commitment, already underlined by our working practices and by the creation of PURE ETCR, the all-electric, multi-brand touring car series. In line with Discovery’s global sustainable policy, Eurosport Events continues to work hard in order to better demonstrate, through hard facts, our responsibility to society and our commitment to sustainability in order to protect the environment and the human development of both our clients and ourselves. We take having the FIA’s Three Star Environmental Accreditation very seriously indeed and will work tirelessly to deliver on all our pledges and responsibilities.” The FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme aims to help motorsport and mobility stakeholders worldwide measure and enhance their environmental performance via a three-level assessment process.Through the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and FIA European Rally Championship, promoter Eurosport Events joins the FIA Formula One World Championship and ABB FIA Formula E Championship as one of only three promoters to achieve Three Star Environmental Accreditation so far.As the sporting events subsidiary of Discovery, the global media group, promoter Eurosport Events has developed a multi-point commitment to being sustainable in its areas of operation: to measure, monitor and reduce its impact, to forge sustainable connections with its supply chain partners and to enhance local communities where it is operational.To achieve its commitments and to strive for permanent improvement, Eurosport Events established an environmental management system to identify its environmental impact as a promoter and within the global scope of its series. This is being done to reinforce environmental prevention and protection, to validate processes and to establish traceability of its actions and set annual improvements.Eurosport Events’ environmental actions under its FIA Three Star Environmental Accreditation are in addition to the important path of electric mobility that it’s following through the promotion of PURE ETCR, which has been upgraded to FIA eTouring Car World Cup status from 2022 and the FIA Electric GT Championship, which launches in 2023.Eurosport Events is also a signatory of the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework. This supports a number of global climate change goals by acknowledging the contribution of the sports sector to climate change and its responsibility to push for climate neutrality for a safer planet. Eurosport Events hopes its commitment will inspire sports fans, communities and governments to raise their climate ambition in a united effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees centigrade.Achieving Three Star Environmental Accreditation from the FIAGuided by sustainability certified experts, Eurosport Events measured the carbon footprint of its Paris headquarters and motorsport series on a scope-three basis. The calculation helped to identify Eurosport Events’ significant emissions posts to take reduction measures from 2021 including optimising calendar logistics and stipulating no air freight for its series.For a better follow up and to avoid remanufacturing, monitoring arrangements have been established for key material purchases by our teams which explore season-after-season opportunities to reduce material consumption or to substitute materials with those that have a reduced environmental impact.In addition, Eurosport Events is demanding the venues and promoters that it’s in partnership with put environmental improvements and wellbeing in their core strategies through signed agreements. All suppliers are also required to respect Eurosport Events’ environmental standards.Eurosport Events’ Environmental Policy is available to view online at FIAWTCR.com and FIAERC.com “We congratulate Eurosport Events not only for being amongst the first promoters to join the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme but also to committing to climate action by signing the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Programme. This is the type of leadership that is required for our sport to move forward in tackling the environmental challenges our planet is facing. As we reduce our environment impact and lead sustainable innovation, we are confident that we will accelerate the transition towards a sustainable future for all.”“As an organisation we are very proud to reach this level of certification. Going forward, this is a big statement in terms of our environmental commitment, already underlined by our working practices and by the creation of PURE ETCR, the all-electric, multi-brand touring car series. In line with Discovery’s global sustainable policy, Eurosport Events continues to work hard in order to better demonstrate, through hard facts, our responsibility to society and our commitment to sustainability in order to protect the environment and the human development of both our clients and ourselves. We take having the FIA’s Three Star Environmental Accreditation very seriously indeed and will work tirelessly to deliver on all our pledges and responsibilities.”

ERC The step-up superstars: ERC title winners set for Portugal action 5 HOURS AGO

ERC Top ERC names line up for mini Zlin YESTERDAY AT 04:02