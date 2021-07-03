Renault Clio Rally4 driver Jean-Baptiste Franceschi has been confirmed as the new ERC3/ERC3 Junior double winner on Rally Liepāja, round two of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.
It follows the exclusion of Mārtiņš Sesks due to a technical infringement arising from post-event checks.
In ERC3, Pep Bassas is promoted into second place with Sami Pajari taking third. In ERC3 Junior, Pajari is second with Nick Loof now third.
In the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT, a two-minute time penalty for Yigit Timur, the result of an early check-in, means Andrea Mabellini is handed first place in the arrive-and-drive series for the Renault Clio Rally5 on MICHELIN tyres.
Timur takes second ahead of Ghjuvanni Rossi. The final classification is available by clickingHERE.
