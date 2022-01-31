Jon Armstrong will count on experience gained in the FIA European Rally Championship when he bids to win this season’s Junior WRC title.

Armstrong had been facing a budget shortfall in his bid to return to the Junior WRC but responded by launching a successful funding bid on Facebook.



The Junior WRC will use four-wheel-drive cars for the first time in 2022 with M-Sport Poland’s Fiesta Rally3 the new base vehicle.



Northern Irishman Armstrong took ERC Junior honours in one of the new-generation Fiestas on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland last June – and that experience could be crucial when the 2022 Junior WRC season begins on Rally Sweden at the end of February.

