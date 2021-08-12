Former FIA European Rally Championship regular Hiroki Arai said he feared he might never drive again after starting his first rally since a crash on Croatia’s round of the world championship in April left him with a broken back.

The 27-year-old from Japan spent three months in hospital following the accident but returned to the cockpit on Rally di Roma Capitale, Italy’s ERC counter, last month.



Competing in a Ford Fiesta Rally2 run by Manfred Stohl’s STARD organisation and using Yokohama tyres, Arai was in the top 30 among the RC2 class contenders but was forced to retire on the final morning due to a worsening engine issue.



“It was quite tricky at the start because on the first stage [on Saturday] most of the corners were hairpins,” explained Arai, who was being co-driven in Rome by regular co-driver Jurgen Heigl from Austria. “After three months in a hospital going straight into this extremely hot rally it’s hard for my physical condition.”



Of his arduous recovery, Arai admitted it had been a tough road to regaining his fitness. “For the first month I couldn’t even stand up on my own so I was really pleased to be back in a rally car. Shakedown, yesterday’s superspecial [in Rome] and some of the early stages I took a little bit careful because of the back situation. But the feeling was coming back and I knew some of these stages from two years ago. That helped quite a lot and I enjoyed it but I’m a little bit stiff because I couldn’t do any stretching for quite a long time.”

