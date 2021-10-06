The FIA European Rally Championship, international rallying’s established talent factory, is saluting Craig Breen and Paul Nagle after the Irish pair landed a multi-year deal to drive for the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team in the FIA World Rally Championship.

Breen, a five-time ERC winner, has formed part of the Team MRF Tyres’ development programme in the ERC for the last two seasons and claimed the first podium finish for the Indian manufacturer on Rally Liepāja in July with Nagle co-driving their Hyundai i20 R5.



“I am so happy and proud to be joining the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team with Paul by my side,” said Breen, one of a number of drivers who have stepped up from the ERC to compete in rallying's top tier. “It has been a long road for us in the World Rally Championship with many twists and turns but we have now been given a golden ticket to drive for the most prestigious marque in motorsport and fight for the World Rally Championship.”



Breen and Nagle will drive the all-new Ford Puma Rally1 in the WRC from the 2022 season.



Meanwhile, Rally Hungary hosts round seven of the ERC season from October 22-24.

